Former MPA Joins ANP In Swabi

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2023 | 08:07 PM

Former MPA joins ANP in Swabi

Former Member of Provincial Assembly and District General Secretary of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Sikandar Irfan on Friday has joined the Awami National Party (ANP). The announcement was made during a ceremony held in Zaida, Swabi, where President of ANP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Aimal Wali Khan addressed the gathering

The event was attended by a large number of ANP supporters and Party leaders, who warmly welcomed Irfan to their ranks. In his address, Aimal Wali Khan praised Irfan for his decision to join ANP, saying that it was a testament to the Party's growing popularity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"ANP is a Party of the people and we welcome Sikandar Irfan to our family.

He has made the right decision by joining us, and we look forward for working together to serve the people of Swabi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," said Aimal Wali Khan.

Irfan, in his remarks, expressed his confidence in ANP's ideology and leadership, saying that he believed the Party was best equipped to address the challenges facing the province. He also thanked Aimal Wali Khan and other Party leaders for their warm welcome.

"I have joined ANP because I believe in the vision of its leadership for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. I am confident that under the leadership of Aimal Wali Khan, we will be able to bring positive change to our province and serve our people better," Irfan expressed.

