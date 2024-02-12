Former MPA Killed In Rawalpindi
Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2024 | 10:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Former Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Chaudhary Muhammad Adnan on Monday was killed by unknown assailant in Rawalpindi.
According to a private news channel, police reached the spot after receiving the information and cordoned off the area.
Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured Adnan to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Police have initiated a further investigation after registering a case to probe the motive of the incident.
