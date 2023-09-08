Open Menu

Former MPA Killed In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2023 | 08:33 PM

Former MPA killed in road accident

Former Provincial Minister Shaukat Ali Lalika and his wife from Bahawalnagar died on Friday in a traffic accident near Kot Momin on M-2

Bahawalnagar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :Former Provincial Minister Shaukat Ali Lalika and his wife from Bahawalnagar died on Friday in a traffic accident near Kot Momin on M-2.

According to police, Shaukat Ali Lalika was seriously injured in the accident while his wife was died on the spot.

The police and rescue teams reached the spot immediately after the incident and shifted the dead body and injured to hospital in Lahore where he succumbed to injuries.

According to family sources, the funeral prayer of the deceased will be offered at his native village Chak Amir Lalika on Saturday.

Related Topics

Lahore Accident Injured Dead Police Died Wife Traffic Bahawalnagar Kot Momin Prayer Family From

Recent Stories

34 new dengue cases reported in Lahore

34 new dengue cases reported in Lahore

8 minutes ago
 SBP suspends authorization of Usman International ..

SBP suspends authorization of Usman International Exchange Company

6 minutes ago
 3 arrested, hashish recovered

3 arrested, hashish recovered

8 minutes ago
 AC for implementing control price lists of edible ..

AC for implementing control price lists of edible items in Gwadar

16 minutes ago
 Rostov-on-Don: A Russian city on the fringes of wa ..

Rostov-on-Don: A Russian city on the fringes of war

17 minutes ago
 Dollar to gradually come down during next few day: ..

Dollar to gradually come down during next few day: Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamra ..

18 minutes ago
Borstal Jail turned into boarding house under know ..

Borstal Jail turned into boarding house under knowledge friendly initiative

9 minutes ago
 13 UCs of Peshawar declared at high risk of dengue ..

13 UCs of Peshawar declared at high risk of dengue spread

9 minutes ago
 Wani remembers Shaikh Tajamul-ul-Islam on his deat ..

Wani remembers Shaikh Tajamul-ul-Islam on his death anniversary

9 minutes ago
 Hong Kong flooded by heaviest rainfall in 140 year ..

Hong Kong flooded by heaviest rainfall in 140 years

9 minutes ago
 Typhoon Yun-yeung feared to make landfall in Japan ..

Typhoon Yun-yeung feared to make landfall in Japan on Friday

9 minutes ago
 Cotton arrival grew by 49.37 %

Cotton arrival grew by 49.37 %

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan