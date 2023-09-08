Former MPA killed in road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Bahawalnagar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :Former Provincial Minister Shaukat Ali Lalika and his wife from Bahawalnagar died on Friday in a traffic accident near Kot Momin on M-2.

According to police, Shaukat Ali Lalika was seriously injured in the accident while his wife was died on the spot.

The police and rescue teams reached the spot immediately after the incident and shifted the dead body and injured to hospital in Lahore where he succumbed to injuries.

According to family sources, the funeral prayer of the deceased will be offered at his native village Chak Amir Lalika on Saturday.