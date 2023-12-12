Open Menu

Former MPA KPK Calls On Asif Zardari

December 12, 2023

Former MPA KPK calls on Asif Zardari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Former Member Provincial Assembly (MPA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Fataullah Miankhel called on President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari here on Monday.

Tehsil Nazim Dera Ismail Khan, Makhdoom Altaf Shah, Fakhrullah Miankhel and Makhdoom Aftab Shah also met Asif Ali Zardari, said a press release issued by the party secretariat.

PPP General Secretary Syed Nayyar Bokhari, Faisal Karim Kundi, Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha and Shazi Khan were present during the meeting.

The political situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as the strategy regarding the upcoming general elections was discussed.

Asif Zardari was also invited by political leaders to visit Dera Ismail Khan.

Meanwhile, a prominent political figure from Mansehra, Chaudhry Sardar Ghulam Mustafa along with his colleagues Zahid Swati, Muhammad Shiraz Khan, Rustam Khan, Hamza Khan, Siraj Khan, Muhammad Javed and Bilal Fareed joined PPP after meeting with Asif Zardari.

Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari, PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa General Secretary Shazi Khan, Peoples Lawyers Forum Sindh President Qazi Basheer and PPP General Secretary of the Ulema and Sheikh Wing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Abbas Ali Raza were also present.

