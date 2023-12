Former JUI MPA Major (R) Shah Dad Khan on Thursday joined the Pakistan Muslim League (N)

Former JUI MPA Major (R) Shah Dad Khan on Thursday joined the Pakistan Muslim League (N).

Talking to the media, he said that he has decided to support PML (N) for the sake of development in his area.

