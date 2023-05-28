UrduPoint.com

Former MPA Malik Khurram Ali Khan Quits PTI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Former MPA Malik Khurram Ali Khan quits PTI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Former member provincial assembly (MPA) Malik Khurram Ali Khan on Sunday parted ways with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and said that he would continue to serve the people of his constituency.

Addressing a press conference here, he formally announced to resign from PTI and demanded stern action against the culprits of May 9 tragedy.

Despite not awarding ticket during 2013, he stood with the party. He regretted that the PTI, they joined was not the same. After consulting all his friends, he decided to leave the PTI, he added.

He said that the May 9 incident was very painful for every Pakistani. Pakistan and all its state institutions were first for us. Our martyrs were our heroes who laid their lives for this country, he added.

He said that it was important to respect and take care of Pakistan's defense institutions.

