Former MPA meets CM, joins PTI

Former MPA Tahir Mahmood Hundli called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday and announced his withdrawal in favour of the PTI candidate in the by-election of PP-38 in Sialkot

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Former MPA Tahir Mahmood Hundli called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday and announced his withdrawal in favour of the PTI candidate in the by-election of PP-38 in Sialkot.

Tahir Mahmood Hundli also announced to join PTI and expressed complete confidence over the leadership of PM Imran Khan and CM Usman Buzdar, and added that the PTI candidate will be fully supported in the by-election.

The CM welcomed him to the party and thanked him for his withdrawal in favour of the PTI candidate. The PTI is the strongest political party in the country that fully believes in public service, he added.

SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan was also present.