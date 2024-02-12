Former MPA Shot Dead In Attack
Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2024 | 10:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Former Provincial Assembly Member (MPA) Chaudhry Adnan was tragically shot and killed in the jurisdiction of Civil Lines Police Station in Rawalpindi. Soon after the tragic incident, the police high-ups rushed to the crime scene. The victim's body was shifted to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH).
According to the Police spokesman, City Police Officer, Syed Khalid Hamdani, has taken serious notice of the incident. He has directed the SP of Potohar to quickly find and arrest those responsible.
Investigation teams have been dispatched to the crime scene to gather evidence and are actively working to apprehend the unknown shooters.
Initial findings suggest that the motive behind the attack might be personal enmity. The perpetrators involved in this heinous act will be apprehended as soon as possible. It is to be mentioned here that Chaudhry Adnan, was contestant as an independent candidate in the elections held on February 8, 2024.
Recent Stories
HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore
Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly
Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in general elections
Siraj-ul-Haq resigns as JI emir over failure in general elections
Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kakar
Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 commentary team
Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season as match officials for HBL PS ..
The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro Series!
Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for power sharing
PML-N, PPP, MQM-P and JUI-F agree on two-point formula for power sharing
Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Islamabad
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates r ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
14 killed, 1338 injured in 1338 RTCs in Punjab4 minutes ago
-
Khwaja Asif urges political parties to respect public mandate4 minutes ago
-
Five independent candidates meet Shehbaz Sharif, join PML-N14 minutes ago
-
Former MPA killed in Rawalpindi24 minutes ago
-
AKUH launches second opinion service34 minutes ago
-
ECP directs re-polling in 7 polling stations of NA-253, PB-9 Kohlu on Feb 1634 minutes ago
-
Tessori attends 45th anniversary of Iran's Islamic Revolution celebrations34 minutes ago
-
Karachi Police Chief honors CRA44 minutes ago
-
CED organises "Boot Camp" programme44 minutes ago
-
DG KDA reviews ongoing uplift works44 minutes ago
-
SHO injured in Swabi firing54 minutes ago
-
PML-N to announce PM candidate after consensus with allies : Tarar2 hours ago