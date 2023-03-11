Former MPA Zafar Rajput, others booked under treason charges

The former MPA of Sindh Assembly Zafar Rajput is booked along with others in a treason case registered on the state's complaint at Hali road police station.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :The former MPA of Sindh Assembly Zafar Rajput is booked along with others in a treason case registered on the state's complaint at Hali road police station.

In an FIR, the complainant SHO Muhammad Khan Panhwar alleged that on the instructions of Rajput and Dr Azhar, and in their presence some men resorted to wall chalking, and wrote slogans in the support of the founding leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Altaf Hussain.

According to him, the police witnessed the activity in Sakhi Wahab Town on the evening of March 10. He stated that the men who were indulged in the said activity ran away after watching the police reaching out to them.

Although the case has been registered, none of the accused could be arrested by the Saturday evening.