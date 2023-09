Former MPAs call on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Irfan Ullah Khan Marwat, a former member of Sindh Assembly and his daughter Samar Haroon Bilour, a former member of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, on Thursday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

They congratulated the prime minister on assuming his office and expressed their good wishes, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.