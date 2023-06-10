- Home
Former MPAs Call On PM
Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2023 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Former members of provincial assembly (MPAs), Mian Marghoob Ahmad and Mian Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman on Saturday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.
During the meeting, they discussed the current political situation, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
