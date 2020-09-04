Central President ANP, Asfandyar Wali Khan Friday expressed profound grief over the death of former MPA from Swabi, Asmat Ullah Khan and said the deceased played a fundamental role in Bacha Khan Movement

In a statement issued from Bacha Khan Markaz here, the ANP leader paid tribute to late Asmat Ullah Khan and said he was the son of a family that was an important part of 'Khuda i Khidmatgar' Movement and his death was a great tragedy for ANP.

He said the services of Asmat Ullah Khan and his family would be long remembered. Indeed, he said we have lost an active friend who offered selfless services for the party.

Expressing solidarity with the bereaved family, Asfandyar said ANP equally shares their grief at this sad moment. He also prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with patience.