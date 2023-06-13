UrduPoint.com

Former MPAs, Overseas Pakistanis Call On Governor Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Former MPAs, overseas Pakistanis call on governor Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :A delegation comprising former Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) MPAs from Punjab and party workers from home and abroad called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed current political situation during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Monday.

The delegation comprised Mian Marghub Ahmed, Zahid Akram, Khalil Tahir Sindhu, Overseas Muslim League worker Nasir Khan and other senior workers.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said, "Overseas Pakistanis are our valuable asset who are playing an important role in the development of the country through their valuable remittances." He said stability, economic development and provision of basic facilities to the people are the priorities of PML-N.

The Governor Punjab said the Federal government has presented a very good and people-friendly budget despite the difficult economic situation, adding that significant increase in the salaries of government employees in the budget is commendable.

He Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on presenting public friendly budget.

He further said that the government has set the country's economy in the right direction, adding that country's economy will further improve in the coming days. Governor Punjab said that the journey of public service will continue.

Former MPA Mian Marghub Ahmed said leadership and workers of PML-N have always done positive politics. Tahir Khalil Tahir Sindhu said Muslim League leadership has always given full representation to the minorities in the government institutions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Governor Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Budget Ishaq Dar Nasir Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hopes Ukraine ..

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hopes Ukraine offensive a 'success' to forc ..

20 minutes ago
 Chairman PTI appears before JIT in connection with ..

Chairman PTI appears before JIT in connection with five cases

20 minutes ago
 Over 430 Wildfires Active in Canada, 208 Out of Co ..

Over 430 Wildfires Active in Canada, 208 Out of Control - Emergency Preparedness ..

20 minutes ago
 Girmay sprints to Tour of Switzerland second stage ..

Girmay sprints to Tour of Switzerland second stage win

20 minutes ago
 Berlin to Face Production Cuts If Russian Gas Stop ..

Berlin to Face Production Cuts If Russian Gas Stops Flowing Via Ukraine - Econom ..

36 minutes ago
 Suspect in France shooting of UK girl charged with ..

Suspect in France shooting of UK girl charged with murder: prosecutor

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.