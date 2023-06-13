Former MPAs, overseas Pakistanis call on governor Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :A delegation comprising former Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) MPAs from Punjab and party workers from home and abroad called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed current political situation during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Monday.

The delegation comprised Mian Marghub Ahmed, Zahid Akram, Khalil Tahir Sindhu, Overseas Muslim League worker Nasir Khan and other senior workers.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said, "Overseas Pakistanis are our valuable asset who are playing an important role in the development of the country through their valuable remittances." He said stability, economic development and provision of basic facilities to the people are the priorities of PML-N.

The Governor Punjab said the Federal government has presented a very good and people-friendly budget despite the difficult economic situation, adding that significant increase in the salaries of government employees in the budget is commendable.

He Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on presenting public friendly budget.

He further said that the government has set the country's economy in the right direction, adding that country's economy will further improve in the coming days. Governor Punjab said that the journey of public service will continue.

Former MPA Mian Marghub Ahmed said leadership and workers of PML-N have always done positive politics. Tahir Khalil Tahir Sindhu said Muslim League leadership has always given full representation to the minorities in the government institutions.