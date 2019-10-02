UrduPoint.com
Former NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri De-notified

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 04:06 PM

Former NA deputy speaker Qasim Suri de-notified

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday de-notified former deputy speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri following a verdict by the election tribunal that annulled his victory

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd October, 2019) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday de-notified former deputy speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri following a verdict by the election tribunal that annulled his victory.On September 27, an election tribunal had declared Suri's victory from National Assembly seat NA-265 constituency (Quetta-II) null and void and had ordered re-election there.

A day earlier, Suri had challenged the verdict in Supreme Court pleading the court to declare the tribunal's decision as void.Suri's lawyer, Naeem Bukhari filed the petition on behalf of his client in the apex court, stating that irregularities in the electoral process could not be attributed to his client.The election win of Suri had earlier been challenged by Balochistan National Party leader Nawabzada Lashkari Raisani.

The latter had alleged that Suri had won the election by rigging the polls.

