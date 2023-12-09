Open Menu

Former NA Speaker Asad Qaiser Re-arrested After Getting Bail

Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2023 | 11:12 PM

Former Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser was re-arrested after securing bail from the district and sessions court in Mardan on Saturday, a private news channel reported

On Saturday, the district and sessions court in Mardan granted him bail in the May 9 case against surety bonds of Rs 90,000.

However, following his release, Swabi police re-arrested him under MPO.

Qaiser, who is accused of corruption in the procurement of equipment for Gajju Khan Medical College, was arrested from Bani Gala, Islamabad, on November 3.

