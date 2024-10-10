Former NA Speaker Elahi Bux Soomro Passes Away
Published October 10, 2024
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Veteran politician and the former Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan, Elahi Bux Soomro, passed away after a protracted illness here on Wednesday night. He was 98.
The funeral prayer of the veteran politician would be held in Karachi on Thursday, his grandson Maula Bux Soomro said in a Facebook post.
Soomro, who belonged to the Pakistan Muslim League, was also elected as 16th Speaker of the National Assembly from 1997 to 1999 during the second term of then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.
He also held several ministerial posts in previous governments after being elected as MNA multiple times from Sindh.
Elahi Bux Soomro was born on May 15, 1926, in Jacobabad and was an engineer by profession before participating in politics. He belonged to the influential political family of Shikarpir-Jacobabad districts.
Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori expressed grief and sorrow over the passing away of the veteran politician and offered condolences to the bereaved family.
