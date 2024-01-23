(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Parveen Elahi Bux, the wife of former National Assembly Speaker Elahi Bux Soomro, has passed away, family resources confirmed on Tuesday.

The funeral prayer of the late Bux will be offered on January 23, Wednesday. The late Bux has left behind mourners including her husband, a son and two daughters, according to a private news channel.