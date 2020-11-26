UrduPoint.com
Former Naval Chief Admiral Fasih Bokhari Laid To Rest In Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 11:16 AM

Former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Fasih Bokhari was laid to rest in Islamabad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th November, 2020) Former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Fasih Bokhari was laid to rest in Islamabad. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and a large number of retired and serving naval officials and civilians participated in late Admiral’s funeral prayers.

The Admiral had a distinguished Naval career spanning over four decades. He had the honour of participating in DWARKA operation in 1965 War and heroic act of PNS HANGOR, which sunk INS KHUKRI and damaged INS KIRPAN in 1971 War. This act of valour and bravery marked the history by sinking a warship after World War-II. Besides, in all his professional pursuits, the Admiral exhibited dynamic leadership skills, impeccable moral strength, remarkable professional competence and highest sense of responsibility.

Admiral Fasih Bokhari joined Pakistan Navy in January 1959 and completed initial training from Britannia Royal Naval College Dartmouth, UK.

He was a graduate of Naval War College, France. In May 1997, he was appointed as 13th Naval Chief of Pakistan Navy. The Admiral had an illustrious career in Command and Staff assignments, both afloat and ashore. Besides, Command of Submarine Squadron, PN Fleet and Chief of Staff (COS), the Admiral also represented Pakistan Navy as Senior Pakistan Naval Officer in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In recognition of his meritorious services and outstanding performance, the Admiral was awarded Sitara-e- Basalat and Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military).

Floral wreaths on behalf of President of Pakistan, Prime Minister, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chief of the Naval Staff, Senior Naval Officers and Civilian notables were laid on the Admiral’s grave.

