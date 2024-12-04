Former Naval Chief Admiral Yastur-ul-Haq Malik Laid To Rest In Lahore
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Former chief of the naval staff, Admiral Yastur-ul-Haq Malik, was laid to rest in Lahore on Wednesday.
A large number of retired and serving armed services personnel, as well as civilians, attended the funeral prayers, said a press release issued here.
Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased and prayed for the departed soul.
Admiral Yastur-ul-Haq Malik had a distinguished naval career spanning over four decades.
He had the honor of participating in the 1965 and 1971 Pakistan-India wars. He served as the Chief of the Naval Staff from 1988 to 1991.
In recognition of his services and outstanding performance, the Admiral was awarded Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) and Sitara-e-Basalat.
Wreaths on behalf of the President of Pakistan, the Prime Minister, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chief of the Naval Staff, other services chiefs, senior naval officers, and notable civilians, were laid on the grave.
