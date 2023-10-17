Former Naval Chief conferred with honorary award of Malaysian Armed Forces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Navy’s former Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi has been conferred with “Honorary Award of Malaysian Armed Forces Order for Valour (First Degree) - Gallant Commander of Malaysian Armed Forces (Panglima Gagah Angkatan Tentera)”.

The award was conferred by the Malaysian King Abdullah of Pahang at an impressive investiture ceremony held at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, a Pakistan Navy news release on Tuesday said.

The Award has been bestowed in recognition of untiring efforts and dedication of Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi to strengthen bilateral relationship and mutual cooperation between the Armed Forces of Pakistan and Malaysia.