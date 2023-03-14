Former Nazim, Daud Khattak decides to join JUI-F

Former District Nazim Nowshera, Daud Khattak has decided to join Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F)

He will announce the formal joining of JUI-F during a press conference scheduled on March 17 (Friday).

In this connection, he met with the provincial ameer of JUI-F, Senator Maulana Atta-ur-Rehman and general secretary Atta-ul-Haq Darwaish here in Mufti Mahmood Markaz on Tuesday.

Daud Khattak is the brother of Lt General (Retd) Alam Khattak and he contested the general elections of 2013 against the PTI leader Pervez Khattak and remained runner-up.