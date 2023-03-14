UrduPoint.com

Former Nazim, Daud Khattak Decides To Join JUI-F

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2023 | 08:57 PM

Former Nazim, Daud Khattak decides to join JUI-F

Former District Nazim Nowshera, Daud Khattak has decided to join Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Former District Nazim Nowshera, Daud Khattak has decided to join Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F).

He will announce the formal joining of JUI-F during a press conference scheduled on March 17 (Friday).

In this connection, he met with the provincial ameer of JUI-F, Senator Maulana Atta-ur-Rehman and general secretary Atta-ul-Haq Darwaish here in Mufti Mahmood Markaz on Tuesday.

Daud Khattak is the brother of Lt General (Retd) Alam Khattak and he contested the general elections of 2013 against the PTI leader Pervez Khattak and remained runner-up.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pervez Khattak Nowshera March Mufti

Recent Stories

Abdul Rehman and Umar Gul in coaching staff for Af ..

Abdul Rehman and Umar Gul in coaching staff for Afghanistan T20Is

12 minutes ago
 Dubai Lynx International Festival of Creativity ki ..

Dubai Lynx International Festival of Creativity kicks off at Madinat Jumeirah

15 minutes ago
 Shakhbout bin Nahyan launches 14th EmiratesSkills ..

Shakhbout bin Nahyan launches 14th EmiratesSkills National Competition

15 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed chairs UAE National Olympic Com ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed chairs UAE National Olympic Committee board meeting

15 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Match officials for playoffs, final ann ..

HBL PSL 8: Match officials for playoffs, final announced

29 minutes ago
 Russia Building Up Shipping Fleet to Transport Oil ..

Russia Building Up Shipping Fleet to Transport Oil Amid Price Cap Coalition - US ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.