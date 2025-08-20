Open Menu

Former Nazim Jangakhel Shot Dead

Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Former Nazim Jangakhel shot dead

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Former Nazim of Jangalkhel area here, Mir Zaman Shinwari, was killed on Wednesday when unidentified assailants opened fire on him.

According to police, the attackers managed to escape after the incident. Police reached the site and shifted the body to KDA Hospital, while an investigation has been initiated to arrest the culprits.

APP/ar-adi

Recent Stories

Laser-free vision correction uses electrical curre ..

Laser-free vision correction uses electrical current to reshape eye

27 minutes ago
 ‘Masdar’ achieves record portfolio growth of 6 ..

‘Masdar’ achieves record portfolio growth of 62% in 2024

27 minutes ago
 Japan's exports log biggest drop in 4 years

Japan's exports log biggest drop in 4 years

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on Na ..

UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on National Day

2 hours ago
 NASA's Webb telescope discovers new moon orbiting ..

NASA's Webb telescope discovers new moon orbiting Uranus

4 hours ago
 China's loan prime rates remain unchanged

China's loan prime rates remain unchanged

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2025

5 hours ago
 India, China agree to resume direct flights

India, China agree to resume direct flights

11 hours ago
 UAE Rescue Team continues to effectively contain w ..

UAE Rescue Team continues to effectively contain wildfires in Albania

11 hours ago
 European Trade Union Confederation calls for more ..

European Trade Union Confederation calls for more decisive, principled action on ..

11 hours ago
 UAE launches first 'Youth Social Mission' under Op ..

UAE launches first 'Youth Social Mission' under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan