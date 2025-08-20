Former Nazim Jangakhel shot dead

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Former Nazim of Jangalkhel area here, Mir Zaman Shinwari, was killed on Wednesday when unidentified assailants opened fire on him.

According to police, the attackers managed to escape after the incident. Police reached the site and shifted the body to KDA Hospital, while an investigation has been initiated to arrest the culprits.

APP/ar-adi