Former Nazim Killed In A Firing Incident
Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2025 | 10:50 AM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The unidentified persons murdered former Nazim Jangalkhel, Mir Zaman Shinwar by opening firing in Junglekhel area, the police said.
The assailants managed to escape from the crime scene, they added.
The police reached the spot and shifted the dead body to KDA Hospital.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2025
India, China agree to resume direct flights
UAE Rescue Team continues to effectively contain wildfires in Albania
European Trade Union Confederation calls for more decisive, principled action on ..
UAE launches first 'Youth Social Mission' under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3
Alef Education collaborates with Liquid AI to advance AI in education globally
Ministry of Education announces full readiness for academic year 2025-2026, remo ..
Dubai Humanitarian leads collective tribute on World Humanitarian Day 2025
Shurooq invests AED300 million in 7 luxury eco-retreats
85% of UAE retail investors back local stocks: eToro survey
UAE conducts 75th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All children in Abbottabad must be vaccinated during polio campaign: DC Sanaullah Khan4 minutes ago
-
Former Nazim killed in a firing incident4 minutes ago
-
Two robbers killed34 minutes ago
-
NDMA dispatches relief consignments to Bajaur, Mansehra34 minutes ago
-
Four injured in a road accident34 minutes ago
-
PAF launches large scale flood relief operation in GB44 minutes ago
-
CJCSC, Service Chiefs, Armed Forces solemnly honor martyrdom anniversary of Rashid Minhas54 minutes ago
-
NDMA hands over relief supplies to Swat administration for flood victims1 hour ago
-
PFA discards 500 liters adulterated milk1 hour ago
-
DG NLP terms literary organisations backbone of society1 hour ago
-
NA Speaker, Deputy pay tribute to Rashid Minhas Shaheed on martyrdom anniversary1 hour ago
-
PM praises Rashid Minhas's courage, patriotism on his martyrdom anniversary2 hours ago