Former Nazim killed in a firing incident

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The unidentified persons murdered former Nazim Jangalkhel, Mir Zaman Shinwar by opening firing in Junglekhel area, the police said.

The assailants managed to escape from the crime scene, they added.

The police reached the spot and shifted the dead body to KDA Hospital.

