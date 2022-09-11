Former PA speaker meets CM Parvez Elahi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Former Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Muhammad Afzal Sahi on Sunday met Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

According to official sources here, during the meeting rehabilitation of flood affectees and matters of mutual interest came under discussion.

The CM said that Punjab government was committed to ensure quick rehabilitation of the flood-hit people.

He appreciated the efforts of philanthropists who were donating in Chief Minister's Flood Relief Fund.

Medical camps had been set up in flood-affected areas to control epidemic and provide medical facilities to people, he added.

Punjab government had sent medical relief commission in Sindh and Balochistan to promote country's solidarity.

Nine trucks had been sent for flood-stricken people carrying ration, medicines and other relief goods, he concluded.