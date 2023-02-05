UrduPoint.com

Former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf Dies Aged 79 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2023 | 02:20 PM



MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2023) Former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf died on Sunday at the age of 79 after a prolonged illness, the GEO tv broadcaster reported, citing his family.

The ex-president passed away at a hospital in Dubai, while undergoing treatment for amyloidosis, a rare disease that may result in organ failure, the report said.

Musharraf came to power in October 1999 through a bloodless coup and served as the 10th president of Pakistan from June 2001-August 2008.

Musharraf ran for another term in the 2007 presidential election, but was disqualified. In attempts to hold onto power, the ex-president declared a state of emergency the same year and suspended the constitution.

Musharraf resigned in early August 2008 in order to avoid impeachment proceedings initiated by the government, and emigrated to the United Kingdom.

In 2009, the Supreme Court of Pakistan ruled that Musharraf had violated the constitution by declaring a state of emergency in 2007. In 2011, Pakistan's anti-terrorism court charged the ex-president with conspiracy to commit assassination of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto. In 2019, the Pakistani special court charged Musharraf with high treason and sentenced him in absentia to death for abrogating and suspending the constitution, but the verdict was later annulled.

