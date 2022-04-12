Former Pakistani Prime Minister Khan Calls for Immediate Parliamentary Elections

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has demanded that immediate parliamentary elections be held in the country to appoint a new prime minister via public election

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has demanded that immediate parliamentary elections be held in the country to appoint a new prime minister via public election.

On Sunday, parliament ousted Khan in a vote of no confidence. On Monday, parliament elected opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif from the Pakistan Muslim League-N as the new prime minister.

"We are demanding immediate elections as that is the only way forward - to let the people decide, through fair & free elections, whom they want as their prime minister," Khan tweeted.

The politician went on to say that he would organize a public gathering, or jalsa, in the northern Pakistani city of Peshawar.

"On Wednesday I will be holding a jalsa in Peshawar after Isha - my first jalsa after being removed through a foreign-instigated regime change.

I want all our people to come, as Pakistan was created as an independent, sovereign state not as a puppet state of foreign powers," he said on Twitter.

On April 3, the Pakistani parliament initiated a no-confidence vote to remove Khan from office. After the motion was rejected as unconstitutional, Khan asked the president to dissolve parliament. The decision to cancel the no confidence vote was challenged in court by the opposition. The Supreme Court ruled that the no-confidence vote must take place, with Khan saying that the opposition's motion was an attempt by foreign powers to depose him.