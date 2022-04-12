UrduPoint.com

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Khan Calls For Immediate Parliamentary Elections

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2022 | 12:54 PM

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Khan Calls for Immediate Parliamentary Elections

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has demanded that immediate parliamentary elections be held in the country to appoint a new prime minister via public election

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has demanded that immediate parliamentary elections be held in the country to appoint a new prime minister via public election.

On Sunday, parliament ousted Khan in a vote of no confidence. On Monday, parliament elected opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif from the Pakistan Muslim League-N as the new prime minister.

"We are demanding immediate elections as that is the only way forward - to let the people decide, through fair & free elections, whom they want as their prime minister," Khan tweeted.

The politician went on to say that he would organize a public gathering, or jalsa, in the northern Pakistani city of Peshawar.

"On Wednesday I will be holding a jalsa in Peshawar after Isha - my first jalsa after being removed through a foreign-instigated regime change.

I want all our people to come, as Pakistan was created as an independent, sovereign state not as a puppet state of foreign powers," he said on Twitter.

On April 3, the Pakistani parliament initiated a no-confidence vote to remove Khan from office. After the motion was rejected as unconstitutional, Khan asked the president to dissolve parliament. The decision to cancel the no confidence vote was challenged in court by the opposition. The Supreme Court ruled that the no-confidence vote must take place, with Khan saying that the opposition's motion was an attempt by foreign powers to depose him.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Peshawar Prime Minister Supreme Court Parliament Jalsa Vote Twitter April Sunday Muslim All From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Javed Latif is likely to return to Pakistan after ..

Javed Latif is likely to return to Pakistan after Eid: Javed Latif

9 minutes ago
 NAB should be shut down: Shahid Khaqan

NAB should be shut down: Shahid Khaqan

29 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka defaults on entire $51bn external debt

Sri Lanka defaults on entire $51bn external debt

46 seconds ago
 Lok Virsa to hold series of training courses in fo ..

Lok Virsa to hold series of training courses in folk, crafts & folk music

47 seconds ago
 Russian Army Destroyed 2 Ukrainian Ammunition Depo ..

Russian Army Destroyed 2 Ukrainian Ammunition Depots, Hangar With Aircraft - Mos ..

49 seconds ago
 Iconic Moscow Fair of Classical, Contemporary Art ..

Iconic Moscow Fair of Classical, Contemporary Art Reopens on Tuesday

52 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.