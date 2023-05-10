UrduPoint.com

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Khan To Remain In Custody For 4-5 Days Minimum - Reports

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2023 | 12:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023)   Imran Khan, a former prime minister of Pakistan and the chairman of the country's opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who was arrested on Tuesday, will be kept in custody for at least four to five days, Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Khan was taken into custody following a hearing of the Islamabad High Court in connection with corruption involving the Al-Qadir Trust, which is headed by him and his wife. Khan is facing an inquiry in the case related to a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of 50 billion Pakistani rupees ($17.6 million) to the national exchequer.

"We will do our best to keep him under custody for at least four to five days. We will seek the maximum physical remand of 14 days from the court," a source from the National Accountability Bureau was quoted by Dawn as saying.

Following the arrest of Khan, PTI called on citizens of Pakistan to gather for mass protests to demand the politician's release. Mass protests erupted across the country, with the activists setting police vehicles on fire and damaging government property, and the police using gas and water cannons to disperse the crowd.

In October 2022, Pakistan's election commission stripped Khan of his parliamentary mandate as well as the right to be elected and appointed to both the country's Federal and regional legislatures for five years after it found him guilty of selling 52 valuables stored in Toshakhana, the Pakistani state treasury, and hiding information about gifts that he received personally. In April 2022, then-opposition leader Nawaz Sharif said that Khan had sold state treasures in Dubai with a total value of 140 million Pakistani rupees.

