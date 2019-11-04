(@imziishan)

The Lahore Supreme Court granted bail to former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter, Maryam Nawaz, media reported on Monday

Maryam Nawaz, who is the deputy leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) opposition party, was arrested in August by the country's anti-corruption National Accountability Bureau in a money laundering case.

According to Pakistani newspaper Dawn, the court ordered her to furnish two surety bonds, each worth Rs10 million ($141,000), to deposit an additional Rs70million ($989,000) and to surrender her passport to secure her release.

The court previously released on bail the ex-prime minister, convicted of corruption by the Anti-Corruption Court of Islamabad last December, on health grounds.

Sharif, serving a seven-year prison sentence, was admitted to a hospital suffering from blood disease.

Sharif and his family members were arrested in July 2018 after the publication of the so-called Panama papers. They were found guilty of corruption related to the investment of undeclared funds in the Al-Aziza steel mill in Saudi Arabia. The ex-prime minister of Pakistan and his supporters consider the case politically motivated.

Sharif served as prime minister of Pakistan three times: in 1990-1993, 1997-1999 and 2013-2017. In 2017, the Supreme Court removed him from his post, and in the summer of next year, the Pakistan Muslim League party he leads lost the parliamentary elections to the Justice Movement, led by former cricket player Imran Khan.