NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, Tehreek-e-Insaf, withdrew from parliament shortly before the election of a new prime minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, former foreign minister and vice president of Khan's party, said on Monday.

On Sunday, parliament ousted Khan in a vote of no confidence. On Monday, parliament elected opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif from the Pakistan Muslim League-N as the new prime minister.

"We are announcing that we all are resigning," Qureshi told parliament.

Shortly later, Pakistani President Arif Alvi's press service said that he will take a few days off due to health issues.

"President Dr. Arif Alvi has complained of discomfort. The physician has examined him thoroughly and has advised him rest for a few days," press service said on Twitter.

On April 3, the Pakistani parliament initiated a no-confidence vote to remove Khan from office. After the motion was rejected as unconstitutional, Khan asked the president to dissolve parliament. The decision to cancel the no confidence vote was challenged in court by the opposition. The Supreme Court ruled that the no-confidence vote must take place, with Khan saying that the opposition's motion was an attempt by foreign powers to depose him.