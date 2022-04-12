UrduPoint.com

Former Pakistani Prime Minister's Party Withdraws From Parliament

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Former Pakistani Prime Minister's Party Withdraws From Parliament

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, Tehreek-e-Insaf, withdrew from parliament shortly before the election of a new prime minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, former foreign minister and vice president of Khan's party, said on Monday.

On Sunday, parliament ousted Khan in a vote of no confidence. On Monday, parliament elected opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif from the Pakistan Muslim League-N as the new prime minister.

"We are announcing that we all are resigning," Qureshi told parliament.

Shortly later, Pakistani President Arif Alvi's press service said that he will take a few days off due to health issues.

"President Dr. Arif Alvi has complained of discomfort. The physician has examined him thoroughly and has advised him rest for a few days," press service said on Twitter.

On April 3, the Pakistani parliament initiated a no-confidence vote to remove Khan from office. After the motion was rejected as unconstitutional, Khan asked the president to dissolve parliament. The decision to cancel the no confidence vote was challenged in court by the opposition. The Supreme Court ruled that the no-confidence vote must take place, with Khan saying that the opposition's motion was an attempt by foreign powers to depose him.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister Supreme Court Parliament Vote Twitter April Sunday Muslim All From Court Opposition Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

US Aircraft Carrier to Enter East Sea This Week Am ..

US Aircraft Carrier to Enter East Sea This Week Amid North Korea Tensions - Repo ..

3 minutes ago
 At Least 14 People Died in Philippines Amid Storm ..

At Least 14 People Died in Philippines Amid Storm Agaton - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Rs 1.15 mln looted from pharma company distributor ..

Rs 1.15 mln looted from pharma company distributor

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner for resolving water supply, drainage ..

Commissioner for resolving water supply, drainage issues

3 minutes ago
 Strict action to be taken against hoarders; DC

Strict action to be taken against hoarders; DC

3 minutes ago
 Some 10,000 Ukrainian Migrants Entered US Via Mexi ..

Some 10,000 Ukrainian Migrants Entered US Via Mexico in Past 2 Months - Reports

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.