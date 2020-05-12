Former parliamentarians Saifullah brothers wish for early recovery of NA speaker

Former parliamentarians Saifullah brothers and Provincial Social Welfare Minister Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan have expressed good wishes for the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar's health and prayed for his early recovery

In a joint statement, they said everything was coming from Allah Almighty and there was need to show patience to get through this trial.

They have also appealed to the residents of the district to pray in the holy month of Ramazan for early recovery of Asad Qaisar.