UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Parliamentarians Saifullah Brothers Wish For Early Recovery Of NA Speaker

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 03:49 PM

Former parliamentarians Saifullah brothers wish for early recovery of NA speaker

Former parliamentarians Saifullah brothers and Provincial Social Welfare Minister Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan have expressed good wishes for the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar's health and prayed for his early recovery

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Former parliamentarians Saifullah brothers and Provincial Social Welfare Minister Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan have expressed good wishes for the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar's health and prayed for his early recovery.

In a joint statement, they said everything was coming from Allah Almighty and there was need to show patience to get through this trial.

They have also appealed to the residents of the district to pray in the holy month of Ramazan for early recovery of Asad Qaisar.

Related Topics

National Assembly From

Recent Stories

Women empowerment top priority of present govt: Gh ..

2 minutes ago

Special Investigation Unit arrests Afghan trained ..

2 minutes ago

Israel's Netanyahu Extends Condolences to Family o ..

2 minutes ago

Japan Starts Supplying Medical Institutions With R ..

2 minutes ago

Rupee falls against dollar in interbank

2 minutes ago

Premier League braced for TV losses as player prot ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.