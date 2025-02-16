- Home
Former Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Syed Ibne Ali Meets With Kohat Officials To Discuss Regional Issues
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2025 | 08:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) In a significant meeting, retired Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court, Syed Ibne Ali on Sunday held a meeting with Commissioner Kohat Division, Syed Mutasim Billah Shah, and Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Abdul Akram Chitrali, at the Commissioner House.
Social activist Isar Ali Bangash also participated in the meeting, which centered around pressing regional issues, development projects and public welfare concerns in Kohat Division.
The meeting delved into the improvement of basic facilities in the region and potential solutions to public problems.
The gathering concluded on a positive note, with all participants reaffirming their commitment to collaborative efforts in the spirit of public service.
Syed Ibne Ali, who served as Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court from 1995 to 1997 , brought his expertise to the table, highlighting the importance of addressing regional issues and promoting public welfare.
The meeting demonstrates the collective effort to drive positive change in Kohat Division.
APP/azq/378
