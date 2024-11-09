Open Menu

Former PID Deputy Director Passes Away

Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2024 | 09:30 PM

Former PID Deputy Director passes away

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Former Deputy Director Press Information Department Qazi Fazal Ahmed passed away due to cardiac arrest on Saturday here at DIKhan.

He was 65. His funeral prayers were offered at Government Technical and Vocational College.

A large gathering of government officials, relatives and local community members attended the funeral prayers.

Later, he was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard in DIKhan.

Related Topics

Government

Recent Stories

Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly ..

Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..

1 hour ago
 No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate ..

No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration

1 hour ago
 Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

1 hour ago
 Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities ..

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens

5 hours ago
 Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal tod ..

Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today

7 hours ago
 Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s ral ..

Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi

8 hours ago
Passports Fees-Check complete details here

Passports Fees-Check complete details here

8 hours ago
 Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in fina ..

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

10 hours ago
 24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways ..

24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024

13 hours ago
 PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan