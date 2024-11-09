Former PID Deputy Director passes away

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Former Deputy Director Press Information Department Qazi Fazal Ahmed passed away due to cardiac arrest on Saturday here at DIKhan.

He was 65. His funeral prayers were offered at Government Technical and Vocational College.

A large gathering of government officials, relatives and local community members attended the funeral prayers.

Later, he was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard in DIKhan.