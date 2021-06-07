UrduPoint.com
Former PID Officer Imdad Memon Passes Away

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 04:40 PM

Former PID officer Imdad Memon passes away

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Former Deputy Director Press Information Department (PID) Imdad Ali Memon has passed away after protracted illness here on Monday. He was 67.

The funeral prayer will be offered at Tando Wali Muhammad locality of Hyderabad after magh\rib prayer.

Late Imdad Memon had served as Deputy Director of Press Information Department (PID) at Hyderabad office and retired from service in the year 2014.

