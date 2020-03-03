Former PIO Haji Ahmed Malik passes away

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Former Principal Information Officer, Haji Ahmed Malik breathed his last Tuesday, an official of Press Information Department (PID) said.

Heart attack was said to be the cause of death. His funeral will be held on Wednesday at 10 am at graveyard of Makhdoom Haji sb Mianwali.