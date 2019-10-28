Former PM Abbasi requests NAB court for live coverage of his case

(@fidahassanain)

NAB court judge asked Abbasi to approach LHC which banned live telecast of proceedings if he was really interested.

LAHOR: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 28th, 2019) PML-N Leader and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi made a request to an accountability court that the proceedings of the court should be broadcast live so the public could know the reality about thier corrupt leaders.

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi made this request to the court after the NAB officials produced him and former finance mininster Miftah Islamil.

During the proceedings, the court allowed Abbasi to consult his lawyers and also gave him permission to see his family members. After consultation of his lawyers, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi requested the court that at least the proceedings of the court should be telecast live so the public at large could not the facts and reality about corruption and those who did it.

"It is almost a year and a half that the case is being investigated but the proceedings should be live so that the public could know if their elected representatives are corrupt," the former PM said.

At this, the judge remarked that there was a ban on live coverage of the proceedings and it was Lahore High Court that put ban. On it, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the trial and proceedings of the courts are live broadcast in many foreign counties. At this, the judge asked him to approach Lahore High Court which imposed ban on live coverage if he really wanted the coverage of the case.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also requested the court that he was ill and need proper medical treatment as a medicla board suggested him surgery. He pleaded that he would bear expenses of his treatment so he be allowed for his treatment at any hospital of his choice.

The request was recorded by the court. However, the court extended till Nov 10 judicial remand of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Miftah Ismail.

The strict security arrangments had been made on thier date of hearing and even many of the relatives of former PM Abbasi were barred from meeting during his appearance before the court.