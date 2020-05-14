UrduPoint.com
Former PM Abbasi To Appear Before NAB In LNG Case Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 47 seconds ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 01:11 PM

The former PM and his son Abdullah Shahid have been summoned by NAB to explain their positions as to why billions of rupees were transacted into their accounts at the them when the deal for LNG was not final yet.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 14th, 2020) PML-N leader and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi would appear before National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) investigation team today to explain his position in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) contract case.

Abdullah Shahid, the son of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, was also summoned by the NAB in the same case. Both father and son would be questioned in LNG case.

According to NAB, former PM Abbasi was summoned over suspicious transactions conducted via his accounts. Both father and son would be asked to explain as to why billions of rupees were transacted into their accounts at the time when the deal for LNG was not final yet.

Earlier, NAB arrested Abbasi when he was going to Thokhar Niaz Baig last year in July over charges of awarding LNG important contract against the merit. Later, the NAB filed another reference against him and former finance minister Miftah Ismail.

NAB said that nation would suffer a loss of Rs 47b by 2029 because of contract.

Islamabad High court allowed bail to former PM Abbasi in the LNG reference on Feb 25.

