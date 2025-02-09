Open Menu

Former PM Calls On Sindh CM

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2025 | 05:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Former Prime Minister (PM) and Senior Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf called on the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at Chief Minister House here Sunday.

According to a spokesman for the CM, they discussed political and economic situation of the country in the call-on.

They also discussed Federal government's projects in the Sindh province.

The former PM gave assurance to the chief minister to raise problems of Sindh in the National Assembly.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf also discussed strengthening the Party (PPP) in Punjab.

