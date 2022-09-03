UrduPoint.com

Former PM Holding Concerts As Pakistan Faces Biggest Disaster: Bilawal

Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Former PM holding concerts as Pakistan faces biggest disaster: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday said Pakistan was facing the biggest disaster in history but the former prime minister was holding concerts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Pakistan is facing biggest disaster in our history. 1/3 of our country underwater! 1/7 citizens affected, 35 million ppl! ex PM is holding concerts in KP & Punjab. CMs busy organizing his events instead of helping flood victims. Shameful, pehaly insan bano, phir siyasatdan bano!"

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Flood Social Media Twitter Million

Recent Stories

Biden Extends 'Trading With Enemy Act' Sanctions A ..

Biden Extends 'Trading With Enemy Act' Sanctions Authority on Cuba - Memorandum

7 minutes ago
 It's not time for rallies, public meetings: Attaul ..

It's not time for rallies, public meetings: Attaullah Tarar

8 minutes ago
 UN intensifies drive to distribute relief material ..

UN intensifies drive to distribute relief materials to flood-hit people in Pakis ..

14 minutes ago
 UN Welcomes Russia's Decision to Let IAEA Inspecto ..

UN Welcomes Russia's Decision to Let IAEA Inspectors Stay in Zaporizhzhia - Spok ..

14 minutes ago
 Ukraine says bombed Russian base near occupied nuc ..

Ukraine says bombed Russian base near occupied nuclear plant

41 minutes ago
 World food prices drop for fifth straight month: U ..

World food prices drop for fifth straight month: UN agency

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.