Former PM holding concerts as Pakistan faces biggest disaster: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday said Pakistan was facing the biggest disaster in history but the former prime minister was holding concerts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Pakistan is facing biggest disaster in our history. 1/3 of our country underwater! 1/7 citizens affected, 35 million ppl! ex PM is holding concerts in KP & Punjab. CMs busy organizing his events instead of helping flood victims. Shameful, pehaly insan bano, phir siyasatdan bano!"