Former PM Imran Took U-turn On Providing Houses To Displaced Persons: CM

Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2023 | 05:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday said former prime minister Imran Khan's led Federal government had promised to provide shelter to the displaced persons of Gujjar, Mehmoodabad and Orangi Nullah but he reneged his promise as usual.

He stated this while talking to media persons here outside the Supreme Court registry after appearing in a case of rehabilitation of displaced persons.

The chief minister said Imran Khan, continued to make an announcement that his government would provide houses to all the displaced persons under 'Naya Pakistan housing scheme', but later on, he took a U-turn.

He said Imran Khan was well known for his u-turns.

Murad Ali Shah said the provincial government had been working on this sincerely since the day first.

It prepared a rehabilitation scheme of Rs 9.8 billion, he said, adding the floods of 2022 caused the lack of resources which halted the process of rehabilitation.

"Today, we presented two options before the court for rehabilitation of displaced persons. First to provide 80 square yards plots with construction money and the second to provide amount for both a plot and construction.", the CM said.

He said the Sindh government was giving cheques of Rs 15,000 to the affected people for rental purposes.

Murad Ali Shah said the government had been working on this however it could not submit progress reports in the court for which he had sought an apology and his apology had been accepted.

The chief minister on the occasion was flanked by Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab and former provincial minister Nasir Shah.

