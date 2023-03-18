(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The 30th death anniversary of former prime minister Muhammad Khan Junejo was observed with simplicity in his village Khan sahab Deen Muhammad Junejo near Sindhri here on Saturday

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :The 30th death anniversary of former prime minister Muhammad Khan Junejo was observed with simplicity in his village Khan sahab Deen Muhammad Junejo near Sindhri here on Saturday.

Senator Asad Ali Khan Junejo, son of Khan Saheb Muhammad Khan Junejo, Convenor Advocate John Ali Junejo of Sindh High Court Circuit Bench, Mirpurkhas Bar, and various communities of the deceased attended the ceremony.

On this occasion, Senator Asad Ali Khan Junejo along with the political, social and religious personalities from the areas including the Junejo community and Mirpurkhas district visited the grave of Muhammad Khan Junejo, and laid the flower wreath. The food was distributed after the recitation of Holy Quran in the ceremony.