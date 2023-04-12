Close
Former PM Nawaz Sharif To Lead PML-N For 2023 General Elections: Talal Ch

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2023 | 10:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senior leader Talal Chaudhry Wednesday said that former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will soon return to the country and would lead the campaign of the PML-N for general elections 2023.

Talking to a Private news channel, he said that the PML-N party will decide the right time for the arrival of Nawaz Sharif in the country.

Replying to a question, he said his party was ready to deal with any political situation, adding, the public will recognize such faces which go to any extent for their vested interests.

To another question, he said that the PML-N leadership had always accepted the court decisions and never indulged in politics of agitation but general elections across the country at the same time was in the best interest of the country.

He said that there will be issues in early elections and it will be equivalent to weakening the federation as the country is already witnessing a constitutional and political crisis.

