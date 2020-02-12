Former PM Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, others file acquittal petitions In Rental power project reference.

6 accused including former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf have submitted acquittal petition in Accountability Court (AC) in Rental Power Project Reference

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th February, 2020) 6 accused including former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf have submitted acquittal petition in Accountability Court (AC) in Rental Power Project Reference.

.Acquittal petitions were submitted in the court of judge Azam Khan on Wednesday.

Prosecution witnesses Fareed Ahmad and Shah Mohammad appeared in the court during Samundari and Ratonodero Rental power project reference hearing.

On this occasion former MD PEPCO Tahir Basharat Cheema, Razi Abbas, Rafiq Butt, Saleem Arif and Iqbal Ali and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf were present in the court. .Court while summoning reply from NAB on acquittal petitions adjourned the hearing till February 25.