UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former PM Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Others File Acquittal Petitions In Rental Power Project Reference.

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 05:38 PM

Former PM Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, others file acquittal petitions In Rental power project reference.

6 accused including former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf have submitted acquittal petition in Accountability Court (AC) in Rental Power Project Reference

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th February, 2020) 6 accused including former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf have submitted acquittal petition in Accountability Court (AC) in Rental Power Project Reference.

.Acquittal petitions were submitted in the court of judge Azam Khan on Wednesday.

Prosecution witnesses Fareed Ahmad and Shah Mohammad appeared in the court during Samundari and Ratonodero Rental power project reference hearing.

On this occasion former MD PEPCO Tahir Basharat Cheema, Razi Abbas, Rafiq Butt, Saleem Arif and Iqbal Ali and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf were present in the court. .Court while summoning reply from NAB on acquittal petitions adjourned the hearing till February 25.

Related Topics

Hearing Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Raja Pervaiz Ashraf February From PEPCO Court

Recent Stories

Sanam Marvi’s husband refuses allegations of dom ..

3 minutes ago

OPEC Complies With New Conditions in OPEC+ Deal by ..

11 minutes ago

Hashish, opium recovered, two arrested in Peshawa ..

7 minutes ago

Road Safety seminar by National Highways and Motor ..

7 minutes ago

Railway staff to wear masks, gloves to avoid virus ..

7 minutes ago

OECD Commercial Oil Stocks Stand 29.5 Mln Barrels ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.