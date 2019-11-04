Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi shifted from jail to hospital for surgery

(@fidahassanain)

The doctors say Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has stones in his bladder and kidneys.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2019) PML-N leader and former prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has been shifted to a private hospital from Adiala jail for his medical treatment.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is currently in NAB's custody for his alleged role in expensive LNG deal.

Abbasi was moved to a private hospital located in Sector H-8 where he is expected to undergo a surgery today night.

Shahid Khaqan Abbassi fell ill in jail after which he was shifted to the hospital while a medical board suggested shifting former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who is currently incarcerated in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) scandal, from Adalia jail to a hospital after his health deteriorated.

The medical board has recommended a hernia surgery for the 60-year-old Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader. Medical reports also suggested that Abbasi had stones in his bladder and kidney.

During Abbasi's appearance before the accountability court last week, his counsel submitted a plea to broadcast the LNG scandal trial on television.

Abbasi remained as Pakistan prime minister from August, 2017 to May, 2018. Former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and Imran-ul-Haq were presented before the court.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan claims he is behind the accountability drive in the country while the NAB chairman also claims he is behind the accountability drive in the country. People should know what is happening and they should be able to watch everything on TV, said Abbasi.

"His case must be telecast live on tv so the public could know what corruption their leaders have done," said Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

He also moved a petition in the accountability court seeking permission to be treated at Al-Shifa Hospital on his expense.

"I want to undergo surgery at Al-Shifa Hospital on my own expenses. The Punjab government is not ready to take any responsibility, said Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

The court, meanwhile, extended Abbasi's judicial remand till November 19 and adjourned the hearing but the court did not pass any order regarding his treatment in any private hospital.