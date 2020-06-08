Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi tests positive for Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

The PML-N leader and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi went into isolation after the reports on his samples confirmed that he was Coronavirus patient.

The close friends and family members of the former Prime Minister confirmed that he tested positive according to the latest medical reports.

They said that he quarantined himself at his house and abandoned his all political activities till his recovery.

Pakistan achieved grim milestone as total cases of Coronavirus surpassed the limit of 100,000 during the last 24 hours, the officials sources said here on Monday.

As many as 2067 deaths took place after 103,671 cases of Coronavirus across the country. Punjab with 38,903 cases surpassed Sindh with 38, 108 cases followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 13, 487, Balochistan with 6,516 cases, Islamabad with 5,329 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan with 932 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 396 cases.

The officials sources said that 34, 355 people recovered from Coronavirus.

Political leaders were also becoming victim of Coronavirus after emergence of thousands of cases across the country.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary suggested that online meetings of the National Assembly and Senate should be called rather than physically attending the sessions of both houses amid fears of coronavirus.

However, the sessions of both Senate and National Assembly would be held today (Monday) to deliberate the situation arising out of Coronavirus in the country.