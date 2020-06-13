Former PM Yousuf Raza Gillani tests positive for Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

Kasim Gillani, the son of former PM Gillani, has confirmed that his father has tested positive for novel Coronavirus.

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 13th, 2020) PPP leader and former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gillani tested positive for Coronavirus here on Saturday.

Kasim Gillani, the son of former PM Gillani, confirmed that his father tested positive for Coronavirus. He wrote: “Thank you Imran Khan’s govt and National Accountibilty Burearu! You have successfully put my father’s life in danger.

His COVID-19 result came positive,”.

Gillani quarantined himself after his reports of Coronavirus.

NAB is investigating former PM Gillani in Toshakhana case and he appeared before the court on every date of hearing. He appeared before the court for twice since outbreak of Coronavirus.

PPP leaders , workers and supporters wished Gillani early recovery from novel Coronavirus and asked him for strict measures for his good health.