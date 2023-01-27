Former PML-N MNA Hanjra calls on PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Former MNA of PML-N Sultan Mehmood Hanjra has said that Prime Minister Shehbaz keeps a special interest in resolving the problems of Kot Addu.

Talking to journalists here, Hanjra said he called on the prime minister to discuss the political situation of south Punjab.

During the meeting, deeply embedded issues of Kot Addu district were reviewed particularly, he said, adding, Shehbaz Sharif assured of "resolving the problems on a priority basis".

Hanjra said that the PM has assured of his support for the people of Kot Addu in every pain and suffering.