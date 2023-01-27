UrduPoint.com

Former PML-N MNA Hanjra Calls On PM

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Former PML-N MNA Hanjra calls on PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Former MNA of PML-N Sultan Mehmood Hanjra has said that Prime Minister Shehbaz keeps a special interest in resolving the problems of Kot Addu.

Talking to journalists here, Hanjra said he called on the prime minister to discuss the political situation of south Punjab.

During the meeting, deeply embedded issues of Kot Addu district were reviewed particularly, he said, adding, Shehbaz Sharif assured of "resolving the problems on a priority basis".

Hanjra said that the PM has assured of his support for the people of Kot Addu in every pain and suffering.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Kot Addu

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Israeli forces&#039; storming of Jeni ..

UAE condemns Israeli forces&#039; storming of Jenin camp

25 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th January 2023

2 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders hosts seminars, workshops ..

Muslim Council of Elders hosts seminars, workshops at Cairo International Book F ..

9 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi chairs Sharjah Media Co ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi chairs Sharjah Media Council&#039;s inaugural meeting ..

9 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Indian embassy&#039;s R ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Indian embassy&#039;s Republic Day ceremony

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.