Former PML-N MPA sentenced to 10-year jail in assets beyond means case

NAB has filed the reference against former MPA of PML-N Chaudhary Muhammad Riaz for having assets beyond known means of sources in 2002.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30th, 2020) An accountability court awarded ten-year imprisonment to former PML-N MPA Chaudhry Muhammad Riaz in assets beyond means case, a local tv report on Wednesday.

Accountability court Judge Pervez Ismail Joiya announced the verdict in the assets case.

Former PML-N MPA Chaudhry Muhammad Riaz was also fined Rs 5 million.

The NAB officials arrested Chaudhary Muhammad Riaz from outside the courtroom soon after the verdict.

It may be mentioned here that reference against the convict was filed in 2002.

Meanwhile, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned Capt (retd) Safdar, son-in-law of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, on October 8 in the assets beyond income case.

NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa summoned Capt (retd) Safdar on October 8 in a case of assets beyond income.

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz's husband Muhammad Safdar is accused of embezzling development funds in the constituency.

NAB had prepared a questionnaire and it would be handed over to the PML-N leader during the interrogation at its Peshawar office.

On September 04, a session court rejected bail pleas of Captain (retired) Muhammad Safdar and over a dozen workers of the PML-N in the NAB office attack case.