UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former PML-N MPA Sentenced To 10-year Jail In Assets Beyond Means Case

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 05:35 PM

Former PML-N MPA sentenced to 10-year jail in assets beyond means case

NAB has filed the reference against former MPA of PML-N Chaudhary Muhammad Riaz for having assets beyond known means of sources in 2002.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30th, 2020) An accountability court awarded ten-year imprisonment to former PML-N MPA Chaudhry Muhammad Riaz in assets beyond means case, a local tv report on Wednesday.

Accountability court Judge Pervez Ismail Joiya announced the verdict in the assets case.

Former PML-N MPA Chaudhry Muhammad Riaz was also fined Rs 5 million.

The NAB officials arrested Chaudhary Muhammad Riaz from outside the courtroom soon after the verdict.

It may be mentioned here that reference against the convict was filed in 2002.

Meanwhile, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned Capt (retd) Safdar, son-in-law of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, on October 8 in the assets beyond income case.

NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa summoned Capt (retd) Safdar on October 8 in a case of assets beyond income.

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz's husband Muhammad Safdar is accused of embezzling development funds in the constituency.

NAB had prepared a questionnaire and it would be handed over to the PML-N leader during the interrogation at its Peshawar office.

On September 04, a session court rejected bail pleas of Captain (retired) Muhammad Safdar and over a dozen workers of the PML-N in the NAB office attack case.

Related Topics

Attack Nawaz Sharif Peshawar Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz May September October TV From Million Court

Recent Stories

 

18 minutes ago

ADNOC Trading starts derivatives trading

36 minutes ago

ENOC Group achieves 97 million kWh power savings

36 minutes ago

RTA Chairman explores cooperation with German Amba ..

37 minutes ago

‘Can’t live as a slave in Pakistan,’ says Na ..

37 minutes ago

Dutch pharma group DSM to sell materials arm for 1 ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.