Former PML-N Senator Nehal Hashmi, sons granted bail in police scuffle case

(@fidahassanain)

Police have booked Father and his sons for abusing and scuffling with police officers trying to end a clash between Hashmi’s family and another party over a minor accident.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 3rd, 2020) Former PML-N former Senator Nehal Hashmi and his sons have been granted bail for their alleged involvement in scuffling and abusing police officials in district korangi of Karachi today.

The court has directed Nehal Hashmi and his sons to deposit Rs 20,000 each as surety bond in the case.

Saudabad police had earlier booked Hashmi and his sons for fighting with police officers. Police had said that the sons of Nehal Hashmi were fighting with someone in Malir when the police reached there to resolve the issue both parties were taken to the police station.

At police station, the police said, Nehal Hashmi’s family scuffled with cops and abused them.

A video went viral on social media showing the sons of Nehal Hashmi fighting with police officials.

“The son of former Senatormisbehaved and abused the police when they reached there to resolve the issue,” said SHO Rana Haseeb.

Nehal’s family said that the clash erupted over a minor accident in Malir and the police tried to support the other group and also misbehaved with Hashmi's family including the wife of the former senator and later detained the former senator and his two sons in the lock-up.

However, police denied arresting Hashmi saying that only his two sons were arrested but on the other hand a picture of Hashmi, his sons in the lockup went viral on social media.