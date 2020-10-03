UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former PML-N Senator Nehal Hashmi, Sons Granted Bail In Police Scuffle Case

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 43 seconds ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 12:35 PM

Former PML-N Senator Nehal Hashmi, sons granted bail in police scuffle case

Police have booked Father and his sons for abusing and scuffling with police officers trying to end a clash between Hashmi’s family and another party over a minor accident.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 3rd, 2020) Former PML-N former Senator Nehal Hashmi and his sons have been granted bail for their alleged involvement in scuffling and abusing police officials in district korangi of Karachi today.

The court has directed Nehal Hashmi and his sons to deposit Rs 20,000 each as surety bond in the case.

Saudabad police had earlier booked Hashmi and his sons for fighting with police officers. Police had said that the sons of Nehal Hashmi were fighting with someone in Malir when the police reached there to resolve the issue both parties were taken to the police station.

At police station, the police said, Nehal Hashmi’s family scuffled with cops and abused them.

A video went viral on social media showing the sons of Nehal Hashmi fighting with police officials.

“The son of former Senatormisbehaved and abused the police when they reached there to resolve the issue,” said SHO Rana Haseeb.

Nehal’s family said that the clash erupted over a minor accident in Malir and the police tried to support the other group and also misbehaved with Hashmi's family including the wife of the former senator and later detained the former senator and his two sons in the lock-up.

However, police denied arresting Hashmi saying that only his two sons were arrested but on the other hand a picture of Hashmi, his sons in the lockup went viral on social media.

Related Topics

Karachi Accident Police Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Police Station Social Media Wife Korangi Malir Family Court Nehal Hashmi

Recent Stories

India acquiring more lethal arms to kill Kashmiris ..

8 minutes ago

Defiant Butler says Heat capable of rallying again ..

9 minutes ago

James, Davis spark memories of Kobe-Shaq Lakers pa ..

9 minutes ago

White House doctor says Trump 'doing very well' am ..

9 minutes ago

Johnson 'optimistic' over Brexit deal ahead of tal ..

9 minutes ago

#SackShireenMazari becomes top trend following sus ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.