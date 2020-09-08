Former PML-N Women Wing President of G-B joins PTI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Former PML-N Women Wing President of Gilgit-Baltistan and ex-Minister Gilgit Baltistan Sonia Muqaddam on Tuesday formally announced to join Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) along with her associates.

According to the press release issued by Central Media Department, Sobia Muqaddam called on Chief Organizer PTI, Saifullah Khan Nyazee in Islamabad and announced her decision to join the party.

On this occasion, PTI Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Nyazee welcomed the joining of eminent political personality of Gilgit Baltistan and said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has become the most popular party in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The people of the region are embracing the manifesto, vision and message of Prime Minister Imran Khan and a new era of construction and development of Gilgit-Baltistan and the welfare of the people will begin.

PTI Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Nyazee vowed that PTI would win the upcoming elections with clear majority by adopting the right strategy and pave the way to good governance and transformed system inspired by the vision of PM Imran Khan.

Sobia Muqaddam on this occasion said that Gilgit-Baltistan is ready to play its full part in nation building and the people of Gilgit have full confidence in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's manifesto and Prime Minister Imran Khan's revolutionary leadership.

She said that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan will soon show their full demonstration of love and trust in Imran Khan leadership in upcoming elections.

Central Senior Vice President Arshad Daad, Senior PTI leader Syed Wajid Hussain and others were also present on the occasion.